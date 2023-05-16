City and Real played out a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu last week, with Vinicius Jr opening the scoring before Kevin De Bruyne netted a crucial equaliser for the Premier League side.

Manchester City's quest to finally win the Champions League could take a huge step forward on Wednesday night as Pep Guardiola's men host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Guardiola's side, who are on course to complete a Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble, know they will need another special Etihad performance if they are to book their place in the final against Inter Milan or AC Milan.

City face Manchester United in the FA Cup final in June and they're now four points clear with a game in hand at the top of the Premier League following Arsenal's defeat against Brighton on Sunday.

Real Madrid have already won the Copa del Rey and the FIFA Club World Cup this season and the Spanish side are Champions League experts. They've won the competition in five of the last nine seasons.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Man City v Real Madrid.

When is Man City v Real Madrid?

Man City v Real Madrid will kick off at 8pm on Wednesday 17th May 2023.

Man City v Real Madrid team news

Man City predicted line-up: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland.

Real Madrid predicted line-up: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Kroos, Camavinga, Modric; Valverde, Vinicius Junior, Benzema.

Man City v Real Madrid prediction

Manchester City have been sensational at home this season and they've won their last two Champions League games at the Etihad by an aggregate score of 10-0.

Pep Guardiola will know his side is close to completing the treble and he'll demand his team put in a performance on Wednesday night.

Real Madrid are tough opposition and they will likely score at the Etihad, however City should just have too much for the Spanish side.

Our prediction: Man City 3-1 Real Madrid (11/1 at bet365)

Man City v Real Madrid odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Man City (3/5) Draw (16/5) Real Madrid (17/4)*

