Manchester United barely laid a glove on Manchester City in the reverse fixture back in November, which was the beginning of the end of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign.

It's red versus blue on Sunday as the Etihad plays host to the second Manchester derby of the season in the headline act of this weekend's Premier League TV schedule .

There will be fresh pressure on the hosts this weekend, however, as Liverpool have fought their way back into the title race and closed the gap on the league leaders recently.

Ralf Rangnick's side couldn't find a way through Watford last Saturday but remain fourth as things stand – though with West Ham and Arsenal playing earlier in the weekend before them that may have changed by the time the game kicks off.

Three points would be massive for either team but the bragging rights will be just as important for supporters of both Manchester clubs on Sunday afternoon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Man Utd on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

When is Man City v Man Utd?

Man City v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 6th March 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Man Utd will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v West Ham on Saturday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Man City v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man City v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Man City v Man Utd team news

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Man City v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man City (2/5) Draw (15/4) Man Utd (13/2)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Man City v Man Utd

Man Utd were completely outclassed back in November and there's no doubt that Pep Guardiola's side are favourites once again.

The Red Devils came away from their last visit to the Etihad with all three points to end their rivals' lengthy unbeaten run and with Liverpool creeping ever closer, a repeat of that result could be a massive moment in the title race.

The return of Scott McTominay is going to be massive for Rangnick's side but even so, it's hard to see anything but a home win.

Our prediction: Man City 3-1 Man Utd (11/1 at Bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.