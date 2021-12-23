What channel is Man City v Leicester Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City will hope to keep their all-conquering form rolling into 2022 as they face Leicester on Boxing Day.

City have won eight Premier League matches in a row heading into this one and have floated to the top flight’s summit.

Pep Guardiola’s men have only conceded nine goals in 18 games so far this term while they have increased their goalscoring output with 11 goals in two matches.

Leicester appear to have put out the fires that threatened to wreak havoc on their season, but they’re far short of challenging for the top four as they’ve become accustomed to.

Brendan Rodgers knows that his men are up against it in this one, but will be determined to put in a steely display at the Etihad.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Man City v Leicester?

Man City v Leicester will take place on Sunday 26th December 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Leicester will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Newcastle v Man Utd.

What TV channel is Man City v Leicester on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Man City v Leicester online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Man City v Leicester team news

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Rodri, Silva; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden; Jesus

Leicester predicted XI: Schmeichel; Castagne, Evans, Vestergaard, Thomas; Tielemans, Ndidi; Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Vardy

Man City v Leicester odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man City (2/9) Draw (11/2) Leicester (11/1)*

Our prediction: Man City v Leicester

City look unstoppable right now. How do you even consider getting through them in the form they’re in?

Joao Cancelo continues to make a mockery of attackers and defenders alike, dancing to his own beat and picking teams off at will from deep.

Kevin De Bruyne is creeping into form, Raheem Sterling is performing, Bernardo Silva is improving, Phil Foden is Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus is pulling his weight. Do we need to go on?

Our prediction: Man City 3-1 Leicester (11/1 at bet365)

