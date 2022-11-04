The destructive frontman has missed Man City's last two games due to a foot injury but "every day he is feeling better", according to his manager.

Pep Guardiola is optimistic that Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will be available for Saturday afternoon's game against Fulham at the Etihad.

In Haaland's absence, it was Kevin De Bruyne that stepped up against Leicester last weekend, firing in a superb free-kick to secure a 1-0 victory and serving everyone a reminder of his dazzling talents.

Fulham know well how dangerous Saturday's opponents are as they've lost all of their last 12 games against them – a run that stretches back to 2011.

Marco Silva's side look better equipped to extend their stay in the Premier League beyond just a year than they have in previous seasons and sit seventh after their goalless draw against Everton last weekend.

It's been a hugely impressive start to the season for the West Londoners, but even without Haaland, Saturday's trip to the Etihad looks one of their toughest tests in 2022/23 so far.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Fulham on TV and online.

Check out our build-up to the new season: Premier League predicted table 2022/23 | Who will win the Premier League in 2022/23?

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Man City v Fulham?

Man City v Fulham will take place on Saturday 5th November 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Fulham will kick off at 3pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend, including Chelsea v Arsenal.

What TV channel is Man City v Fulham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Shop Manchester City merchandise:

Showing item 1 of 5 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Page 5

Is there a Man City v Fulham live stream?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Man City v Fulham team news

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Stones, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish.

Fulham predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Wilson, Pereira, Willian; Mitrovic.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Man City v Fulham odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Man City (1/8) Draw (17/2) Fulham (18/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Man City v Fulham

It would be a shame to miss out on an Aleksandar Mitrovic/Erling Haaland showdown, but Man City will surely err on the side of caution with their star striker as he returns from injury.

They had enough to get past a spirited Leicester side last weekend and will feel confident of having similar success when they welcome Fulham to the Etihad on Saturday – with or without the Norweigian.

More like this

Silva's side have struggled to compete in games against Man City over the past decade or so, and though they're in a great place right now, it's hard to see them putting an end to that long losing run.

Our prediction: Man City 3-1 Fulham (11/1 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.