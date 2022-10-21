City were scheduled to face Arsenal in a mouthwatering top-of-the-table clash at the Emirates in the week – however, the game was scrapped so the Gunners could fulfil their European commitments against PSV.

Manchester City looked unstoppable before Mohamed Salah and Liverpool ended their unbeaten start to the season at Anfield last weekend. Pep Guardiola's men have the chance to bounce back on Saturday afternoon against Brighton as part of the Premier League TV schedule .

Guardiola's side welcome Brighton to the Etihad on Saturday afternoon, with Roberto De Zerbi's side struggling to find the back of the net.

After bagging three at Anfield against Liverpool earlier this month, Brighton failed to score at Brentford and against Nottingham Forest at home.

They gave it a good go against Forest, however, with Brighton registering 19 shots, as well as racking up 71 per cent possession.

Those stats might be reversed against Premier League champions City on Saturday, however.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Man City v Brighton?

Man City v Brighton will take place on Saturday 22nd October 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Brighton will kick off at 3pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week including Chelsea v Man Utd.

What TV channel is Man City v Brighton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Man City v Brighton live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Man City v Brighton team news

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake; Cancelo, Rodri, Silva, Gundogan; Foden, De Bruyne, Haaland.

Brighton predicted XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; Trossard, Mac Allister, Caicedo, March; Gross, Lallana; Welbeck.

Man City v Brighton odds

Our prediction: Man City v Brighton

Goalscoring has been a major problem for Brighton and travelling to the Etihad to face Man City won't help that.

City are the obvious favourites and while it could take a while to break down the defensively solid Brighton, it's hard to see anything but a home win.

Our prediction: Man City 3-0 Brighton (7/1 at bet365)

