The Gunners have emerged as Man City's main title challengers in 2022/23 and will be desperate to make it to the World Cup break with their two-point lead at the top of the Premier League intact.

Manchester City can reclaim top spot with a win over Brentford in the first game of this weekend's Premier League TV schedule – if only until Arsenal play Wolves on Saturday evening.

Pep Guardiola's side have a chance to pile the pressure on them as they host the Bees at the Etihad in the early kick-off, and are searching for a fourth league win since their defeat to Liverpool in October.

They needed an element of fortune to continue that run against Fulham last weekend as Erling Haaland converted a controversial late penalty to give them a 2-1 win against the West Londoners.

Thomas Frank will hope his side can scare their hosts as well when they make the trip up to the North West as they look to cap a fantastic first part of the 2022/23 campaign.

Brentford have managed to avoid sliding into a second-season slump and sit 11th in the table ahead of Saturday's game.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Brentford on TV and online.

When is Man City v Brentford?

Man City v Brentford will take place on Saturday 12th November 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Brentford will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend, including Arsenal v Wolves.

Man City v Brentford team news

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Stones, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Silva, Haaland, Foden.

Brentford predicted XI: Raya; Roerslev, Mee, Pinnock, Henry; Jensen, Onyeka, Dasilva; Mbeumo, Toney, Lewis-Potter.

What TV channel is Man City v Brentford on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Man City v Brentford online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man City v Brentford odds

bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Man City (1/7) Draw (7/1) Brentford (16/1)*

Our prediction: Man City v Brentford

Man City have not been wholly convincing in recent weeks, requiring Kevin De Bruyne's brilliant free-kick to edge out Leicester and then striking some late fortune against Fulham - but a trip to the Etihad is still one of the Premier League's toughest challenges.

The Bees have not shied away from such tasks since arriving in the top flight and even with a lengthy injury list, Frank's side will fancy their chances on Saturday.

Ivan Toney will likely be playing with a point to prove after being left out of the England World Cup squad by Gareth Southgate, but even that may not be enough to help Brentford avoid defeat.

Our prediction: Man City 3-1 Brentford (11/1 at bet365)

