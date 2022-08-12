Indeed, the Norweigian's brilliant performance against West Ham was an ominous sign that the Dortmund goal machine is unlikely to have much trouble adapting his game to the Premier League.

While Bournemouth's opening weekend victory against Aston Villa may have come as a surprise to some, few will surely have been shocked by Erling Haaland finishing his Premier League debut with a brace.

Bournemouth's resolute defensive display was as impressive as their set-piece dominance at the Vitality Stadium but keeping Pep Guardiola's superstars at bay would be a more notable feat and may help to quieten those predicting that the Cherries are destined for the drop.

Scott Parker will know that their survival hopes are unlikely to hinge on games such as this against the 2021/22 champions but any sort of result would provide a massive confidence boost while a heavy defeat threatens to evaporate the momentum built up against Aston Villa.

Liverpool came undone against another of the newly-promoted sides, Fulham, last weekend to give Man City an early advantage in the race for the title and with the Reds having to wait until Monday for a chance to get their first win of the season, the visit of Bournemouth offers them an opportunity to pile a bit more early pressure on Jurgen Klopp's side.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Bournemouth on TV and online.

When is Man City v Bournemouth?

Man City v Bournemouth will take place on Saturday 13th August 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Bournemouth will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Bournemouth on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Man City v Bournemouth live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Man City v Bournemouth team news

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Foden, Haaland, Grealish

Bournemouth predicted XI: Travers; Lerma, Mepham, Kelly; Smith, Cook, Billing, Zemura; Tavernier, Moore, Solanke

Man City v Bournemouth odds

Our prediction: Man City v Bournemouth

As good as Bournemouth were against Aston Villa, last week's opponents were lacking in creativity and invention by their own manager's admission.

It's fair to say Guardiola's side are unlikely to suffer from the same problem with Kevin De Bruyne, Joao Cancelo, Jack Grealish, and others in their ranks.

Lloyd Kelly, Mark Travers, and co may not face a tougher test all season than a trip up to the Etihad and as impressive as the Cherries keeper was last weekend, Saturday could be even busier.

Our prediction: Man City 3-0 Bournemouth (5/1 at bet365)

