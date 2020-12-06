Boss Jurgen Klopp has had to endured a spate of injuries of late, and finding the back of the net has often proved a frustrating task this autumn.

And Liverpool will have to be on top form if they are to overcome a Wolves side that dismantled Arsenal with ease last time out.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men could have scored more than the two they bagged at the Emirates and will head to Merseyside on Sunday seeking to grab more points on the road.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Wolves on TV?

Liverpool v Wolves will take place on Sunday 6th December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Wolves will kick off at 7:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Tottenham v Arsenal, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

How to live stream Liverpool v Wolves online

You can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon’s Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app, without having to pay for a subscription.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Liverpool v Wolves team news

Liverpool: Naby Keita is rated 50/50 to feature on Sunday, while Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson and Xherdan Shaqiri will be assessed ahead of the game.

James Milner, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all absent. Klopp may be hoping Trent Alexander-Arnold will pass a late fitness test, but goalkeeper Alisson Becker has a hamstring strain.

Wolves: Romain Saiss will have to provide a negative Covid-19 test before he can be available for selection once again.

Raul Jimenez fractured his skull in the win over Arsenal and is out. Jonny is also ruled out with injury.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Wolves

Liverpool’s injury issues could become an issue here against a Wolves side that know how to defend in packs and attack at pace. Wolves seemed to ease off during their victory over Arsenal, perhaps saving themselves for this tie.

And with Liverpool having played in midweek, there may be some heavy legs when the Reds emerge onto the Anfield turf. Don’t be surprised, therefore, if Wolves set the early pace.

With an abundance of attacking talent Liverpool will no doubt find the net on Merseyside and the absence of Jimenez certainly blunts Wolves’ offensive threat. But with the away side playing well of late, a draw here is not out of the question.

Our prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Wolves

