What channel is Liverpool v Newcastle Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool host Newcastle in the final match of the Premier League TV schedule during this midweek round of games live on BT Sport.

Advertisement

The Reds have lost just one game out of 24 matches across all competitions this season so far. That includes battles against the elite teams in this country and the Group of Death in the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp will be delighted by the form his men have shown, particularly since the last international break as they have won all seven matches since returning to domestic action in mid-November.

Newcastle suffered another humbling defeat at the weekend, a 4-0 defeat to Leicester, which shows the enormity of Eddie Howe’s task if he is to stand a chance of keeping his Magpies afloat.

The Tyneside outfit have won just one of their 16 Premier League matches this season, joint-fewest in the league alongside Burnley.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Newcastle on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Liverpool v Newcastle?

Liverpool v Newcastle will take place on Thursday 16th December 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Newcastle will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Chelsea v Everton on Thursday night.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Newcastle on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Liverpool v Newcastle online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

Liverpool v Newcastle team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Keita, Fabinho, Milner; Salah, Jota, Mane

Newcastle predicted XI: Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie; Joelinton, Willock, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin; Wilson

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Liverpool v Newcastle odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Liverpool (1/8) Draw (8/1) Newcastle (18/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Newcastle

The Ashes may not have returned to our screens just yet, but we could very easily witness a cricket score here.

Klopp may shuffle his pack for the midweek encounter though Mohamed Salah can still be expected to feature, and whoever does start is still going to boast enough quality to get the job done here.

Newcastle simply must tighten up. It’s that basic. They have shipped 34 goals so far in 2021/22 and anything other than a resolute, gritty display will see that figure rise considerably at Anfield.

Our prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Newcastle (13/2 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.