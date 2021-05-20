What channel is Liverpool v Crystal Palace Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool enter the final round of Premier League fixtures against Crystal Palace firmly in the driving seat to secure Champions League football.

The Reds currently occupy fourth place in the table and are a point ahead of Leicester, and like Chelsea, they only need to better the result of the Foxes in order to qualify.

While Palace have little to play for they will be hoping to give Roy Hodgson the perfect send off in his final game in charge.

The 73-year-old returns to his former stomping ground knowing a victory for his side could mean the Reds miss out on Champions League football.

But, Hodgson will also be well aware his side were handed a 7-0 thrashing in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Crystal Palace on TV?

Liverpool v Crystal Palace will take place on Sunday 23rd May 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Crystal Palace will kick off at 4pm.

All 10 Premier League games will kick off at the same time on the final day for maximum fairness across the division. And they’re all live on TV.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 3:50pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Liverpool v Crystal Palace online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Liverpool v Crystal Palace team news

Liverpool: Klopp has left the door ajar for Diogo Jota to feature on the final day as his foot injury is not as bad as first feared.

James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain both returned to the fold against Burnley in midweek but it’s unclear if Naby Keita will be fit for Palace’s visit.

Crystal Palace: Hodgson has confirmed Eberechi Eze faces a lengthy spell on the treatment table until the new year with a serious Achilles injury.

Talented 18-year-old Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was an unused substitute in the defeat to Arsenal in midweek and could be handed some minutes in the final game of the campaign.

Liverpool v Crystal Palace odds

Our prediction: Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Liverpool tore the Eagles apart in their last meeting and won’t be easing up with Champions League football at stake.

Mo Salah will want to put distance between himself and Harry Kane in the race for the Golden Boot with both of them tied on 22 goals.

Palace always pose a threat with Christian Benteke in the air and Nat Phillips will be in for another busy afternoon at the back trying to keep the Belgian quiet.

Our prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Crystal Palace (11/1 at bet365)

