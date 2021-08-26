What channel is Liverpool v Chelsea Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool and Chelsea lock horns in the showpiece fixture of the Premier League TV schedule this weekend.

The Reds look more like their title-winning selves from 2020 now that Virgil van Dijk is back in the fold and Jurgen Klopp will be keen for his side to rebuild momentum to set the tone in 2021/22.

Diogo Jota has scored in consecutive games as he continues to wow the crowds as a Liverpool player and disrupt the natural order of Roberto Firmino slotting between Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Chelsea also look like rising title contenders in the opening weeks of the season. Romelu Lukaku scored on his second debut for the club and will be desperate to fuel the charge this term.

The Blues know that games against teams around them will be crucial if they are to mount a serious bid for the Premier League trophy.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Chelsea on TV?

Liverpool v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 28th August 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Chelsea will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Wolves v Man Utd at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Liverpool v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Liverpool v Chelsea team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Thiago, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Jota, Mane.

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Havertz, Lukaku, Mount.

Liverpool v Chelsea odds

Our prediction: Liverpool v Chelsea

Liverpool and Chelsea are among just four teams to win both of their Premier League outings so far in 2021/22 – one or both of those 100 per cent records will fall.

Each team has also scored five apiece and not conceded a goal yet, so what will give way during this one?

It’s an unpredictable affair that could easily swing either way, but we can see in-form Jota, Salah and Lukaku scything their way through most defences in world football right now. This could be an early-season cracker.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea (14/1 at bet365)

