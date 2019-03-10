The title has moved out of their hands for now but Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to keep the pressure on City with a victory over Burnley.

Sean Dyche’s men have lost their last two fixtures – against Newcastle and Crystal Palace – but could still be a tough nut to crack.

Burnley held Manchester United to a draw at Old Trafford and beat Tottenham in the last month to prove they won’t be swept aside at Anfield.

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah will be aching to reproduce his best form after scoring just one goal in six games – but can he inspire a victory this weekend?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Liverpool v Burnley game on TV and online.

What time is the Liverpool v Burnley game?

Liverpool v Burnley will kick off at 12:00pm on Sunday 10th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Liverpool v Burnley

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

How to watch Liverpool v Burnley in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

While the Reds have dipped out of form, they’ve still not conceded a goal in five games in all competitions.

Liverpool tormented Bournemouth and Watford in their last two home league games, scoring eight and conceding none in the process.

It feels like a must-win game for the Reds and they should come away with a result they crave.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Burnley

