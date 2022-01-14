What channel is Liverpool v Brentford Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news
Check out how to watch Liverpool v Brentford in the Premier League this week, including TV and live stream details, team news, predictions and odds.
Published:
Liverpool welcome Brentford to Anfield as they continue their Premier League campaign without a trio of stars.
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are all involved in the Africa Cup of Nations but the show goes on for the remainder of Jurgen Klopp’s squad.
And it’s a critical time to pick up results with Manchester City in relentless form and the gap to the top widening.
Brentford have recorded a mixed bag of results for most of the season, levelling them out in a relatively cosy 13th place.
Thomas Frank will be keen to put up a good fight at Anfield knowing that his men could capitalise on fewer attacking weapons being launched at them while Salah and Co. are missing.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Brentford on TV and online.
When is Liverpool v Brentford?
Liverpool v Brentford will take place on Sunday 16th January 2022.
What time is kick-off?
Liverpool v Brentford will kick off at 2pm.
There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Tottenham v Arsenal live on Sky Sports.
What TV channel is Liverpool v Brentford on?
Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.
You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.
How to live stream Liverpool v Brentford online
Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.
Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.
Liverpool v Brentford team news
Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Jota, Firmino, Jones
Brentford predicted XI: Fernandez; Pinnock, Jansson, Sorensen; Roerslev, Baptiste, Norgaard, Jensen, Canos; Toney, Mbuemo
Liverpool v Brentford odds
bet365 odds: Liverpool (3/10) Draw (9/2) Brentford (9/1)*
Our prediction: Liverpool v Brentford
Liverpool need to win, it’s as simple as that. The gap to City stands at 11 points, though the Reds do have one game in hand going into the weekend.
If Klopp’s men falter while Salah and Mane are gone, Liverpool’s title chances will have evaporated by their return in February.
The Reds have a few injury issues across the park, but they still have enough quality to topple most sides in the division. It’s time for the fringe players to step up and stake their claim for a regular starting spot.
Our prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Brentford (17/2 at bet365)
