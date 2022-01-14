What channel is Liverpool v Brentford Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are all involved in the Africa Cup of Nations but the show goes on for the remainder of Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Liverpool welcome Brentford to Anfield as they continue their Premier League campaign without a trio of stars.

And it’s a critical time to pick up results with Manchester City in relentless form and the gap to the top widening.

Brentford have recorded a mixed bag of results for most of the season, levelling them out in a relatively cosy 13th place.

Thomas Frank will be keen to put up a good fight at Anfield knowing that his men could capitalise on fewer attacking weapons being launched at them while Salah and Co. are missing.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Brentford on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Liverpool v Brentford?

Liverpool v Brentford will take place on Sunday 16th January 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Brentford will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Tottenham v Arsenal live on Sky Sports.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Brentford on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Liverpool v Brentford online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Liverpool v Brentford team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Jota, Firmino, Jones

Brentford predicted XI: Fernandez; Pinnock, Jansson, Sorensen; Roerslev, Baptiste, Norgaard, Jensen, Canos; Toney, Mbuemo

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Liverpool v Brentford odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Liverpool (3/10) Draw (9/2) Brentford (9/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Brentford

Liverpool need to win, it’s as simple as that. The gap to City stands at 11 points, though the Reds do have one game in hand going into the weekend.

If Klopp’s men falter while Salah and Mane are gone, Liverpool’s title chances will have evaporated by their return in February.

The Reds have a few injury issues across the park, but they still have enough quality to topple most sides in the division. It’s time for the fringe players to step up and stake their claim for a regular starting spot.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Brentford (17/2 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.