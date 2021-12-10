What channel is Liverpool v Aston Villa Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool welcome Steven Gerrard back to Anfield but won’t be interested in doing him any favours as they hope to keep the pressure on at the top of the Premier League table.

Advertisement

The Reds sit second in the table, a point shy of Manchester City, and have won their last four games in a row.

Mohamed Salah’s dazzling form rumbles on. He has recorded at least one goal or assist in 19 of 21 appearances across all competitions for the Reds this season.

The Kop’s current icon may not be the central focus of the cameras this weekend, however.

Gerrard returns to Anfield for the first time as a manager and will be determined to continue his strong start as Villa boss with his new side up to 10th in the table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Aston Villa on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Liverpool v Aston Villa?

Liverpool v Aston Villa will take place on Saturday 11th December 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Aston Villa will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Norwich v Man Utd live on Sky Sports.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Aston Villa on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Liverpool v Aston Villa online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Liverpool v Aston Villa team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young; McGinn, Nakamba, Luiz; Ramsey, Buendia; Watkins

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Liverpool v Aston Villa odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Liverpool (1/5) Draw (6/1) Aston Villa (12/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Aston Villa

Pleasantries will be exchanged, the Kop will roar, but once the game kicks off, this is Steven Gerrard versus Liverpool Football Club.

The Reds boast an embarrassment of riches going forward and can rely on their main man Salah to do the job once again.

Villa have put up a good fight – and defeated – decent teams under Gerrard’s reign so far. Expect another dogged display even if they don’t get the result they want.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa (9/1 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.