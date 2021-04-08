What channel is Liverpool v Aston Villa Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Two sides competing for European places meet at Anfield this weekend, when Liverpool host Aston Villa.

When the teams last locked horns it resulted in one of the most memorable Premier League fixtures of the 2020/21 campaign, when the Villans beat Jurgen Klopp’s men 7-2 at Villa Park.

The clubs were also paired in the third round of the FA Cup last January when a vastly understrength Villa side lost 4-1.

Since then, Liverpool have suffered a tough few months and currently sit seventh in the Premier League table, three points off the Champions League places.

As for Villa, they have played a game fewer than most sides around them and are five points behind the European spots, heading into the weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Aston Villa on TV?

Liverpool v Aston Villa will take place on Saturday 10th April 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Aston Villa will kick off at 3pm.

There are several Premier League games on this weekend, including Tottenham v Man Utd which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 2:30pm

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Liverpool v Aston Villa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Liverpool v Aston Villa team news

Liverpool: The hosts are likely to still be without Jordan Henderson, while Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips will most probably start at centre-back.

With the Reds to face Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-finals four days after this game, Klopp could be tempted to rest some of his key men on Saturday.

Villa: Dean Smith’s big concern will be surrounding the fitness of Jack Grealish, who was once again unavailable for last weekend’s win over Fulham. That’s seven games the England international has now missed with a shin injury.

After coming off the bench to net a brace against Fulham, Trezeguet could be line to start against the champions.

Liverpool v Aston Villa odds

Our prediction: Liverpool v Aston Villa

Liverpool have found some good form again after their winter slump, and have won the last three in all competitions, while Phillips and Kabak are looking much more solid at the heart of defence.

Meanwhile, Villa have been inconsistent of late and have won just once in the last five and have struggled in Grealish’s absence.

Liverpool simply can’t afford to drop points if they’re to make the top four and should just nick this one.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa (8/1 at bet365)

