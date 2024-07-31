Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has revealed Slot is trying to implement an "elegant" style of play in favour of continuing Klopp's heavy-metal football and that transition will be put to the test by Arsenal.

The Gunners are gearing up for another big season under Mikel Arteta after successive second-place finishes behind Manchester City in the Premier League.

The Arsenal boss - like Slot - is without a number of first-team regulars due to their exploits on the international stage over the summer, although new signing Riccardo Calafiori has linked up with his new teammates on their tour of the USA.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Arsenal on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Liverpool v Arsenal?

Liverpool v Arsenal will take place on Thursday 1st August 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Arsenal kick-off time

Liverpool v Arsenal will kick off at 12:30am.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Arsenal on?

Liverpool v Arsenal will not be shown live on TV, but it will be available to watch live online.

Check out the details below.

How to live stream Liverpool v Arsenal online

Fans in the UK will be able to tune in to Liverpool v Arsenal on LFCTV and Arsenal.com.

An annual subscription to LFCTV costs £49.99 and a monthly membership is priced at £4.99, while a match pass on Arsenal.com costs £4.99.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.