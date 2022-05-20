The Foxes have suffered a turbulent campaign but Brendan Rodgers has continued to be backed and many will hope it is a simple blip in an otherwise bright spell for the club.

Leicester have done what they can to salvage their season ahead of the Premier League final day when they take on Southampton.

It's a marker of the club's recent success that ninth place – where they currently occupy – would be a disappointment to fans.

Southampton's poor campaign is most certainly not a blip. It has been another meandering, aimless season lingering between the mid-table and relegation zone battles, rarely treading into either camp.

The Saints have finished 17th, 16th, 11th, 15th in their last four seasons and currently occupy 15th going into the final day with a dire run of form behind them. Ralph Hassenhuttl simply hasn't got his team moving up the league and is under pressure to send a final day signal of intent for next season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Southampton on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Southampton?

Leicester v Southampton will take place on Sunday 22nd May 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Southampton will kick off at 4pm.

All 10 Premier League games will kick off at the same time this Sunday with plenty of scores left to settle. Most attention will be aimed at Man City v Aston Villa and Liverpool v Wolves with the top flight title in the balance.

What TV channel is Leicester v Southampton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

How to live stream Leicester v Southampton online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Leicester v Southampton team news

Leicester predicted XI: TBC

Southampton predicted XI: TBC

Leicester v Southampton odds

bet365 odds: Leicester (10/11) Draw (3/1) Southampton (13/5)*

Our prediction: Leicester v Southampton

Leicester have pulled things together in the last few weeks of the season, thanks to James Maddison stepping up with a sensational streak of form.

Victory would likely see them finish eighth – assuming Liverpool pick up a victory over Wolves – and that wouldn't be a terrible result for them, if they can cling onto their squad over the summer without the allure of European football.

Southampton are rudderless, with nothing to play for, and aren't likely to trouble their hosts on the final day.

Our prediction: Leicester 2-0 Southampton (12/1 at bet365)

