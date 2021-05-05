What channel is Leicester v Newcastle Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester could take a giant leap towards securing Champions League football for next season by beating Newcastle at the King Power on Saturday.

The Foxes start the weekend five points ahead of fifth-placed West Ham, with just four Premier League fixtures remaining.

Brendan Rodgers’ men beat Newcastle 2-1 at St James’ Park back in January and are unbeaten in their last four outings, a run that includes their FA Cup semi-final win over Southampton last month.

Friday sees Newcastle rock up at the home of the 2016 champions, having all-but successfully staved off relegation this season.

The Toon’s recent flurry of results has seen them move nine points above Fulham, and their status in the top flight for next term could be assured by the end of the weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Newcastle on TV?

Leicester v Newcastle will take place on Friday 7th May 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Newcastle will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including West Ham v Everton, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Leicester v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Leicester v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Leicester v Newcastle team news

Leicester: Jonny Evans may not be risked here after picking up an injury, while James Justin, Harvey Barnes and Wes Morgan remain out.

Rodgers has had success with Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho and James Maddison forming an attacking triumvirate, and the boss should keep with the same set-up here.

Newcastle: Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar aren’t expected back from the treatment room until later in May, although loanee Joe Willock returns after being unable to face parent club Arsenal last time out.

Ryan Fraser, Karl Darlow and Issac Hayden remain injured for Bruce.

Our prediction: Leicester v Newcastle

Newcastle’s recent uplift in form has effectively secured them Premier League football for next season. While Bruce won’t let his foot off the gas until survival is mathematically ensured, Leicester is a tough proposition for the Magpies.

Leicester fell away from the top four last summer, but that blip doesn’t seem to be repeating itself here. The rise of Iheanacho over the past month has certainly aided their attacking prowess in the absence of Barnes and Maddison.

The hosts should command much of the game on Friday and don’t be surprised if they lead early on. Newcastle may be in buoyant mood, but they are 17th in the Premier League table for a reason, and they won’t be able to handle the high-flying Foxes for a full 90 minutes.

Our prediction: Leicester 2-0 Newcastle (13/2 at bet365)

