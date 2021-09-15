What channel is Leicester v Napoli Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester will be determined to make the most of their Europa League place in 2021/22 as they kick-start their campaign with a box-office visit of Napoli.

The Foxes won Group G last season but were underwhelming in the knockout rounds as they failed to score a goal in two legs against Slavia Prague in the Round of 32.

Brendan Rodgers will be keen to mark his team’s rise to the upper echelons of the English game with a steady flow of silverware and will see the Europa League as a genuine opportunity.

Leicester have been handed an awkward but winnable Group C filled with Napoli, Legia Warsaw and Spartak Moscow.

Napoli are one of three Serie A teams with a 100 per cent winning record after three games this term – alongside Jose Mourinho’s Roma and AC Milan. They boast strong pedigree in European competitions and will hope to go far this time around.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Napoli on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Napoli?

Leicester v Napoli will take place on Thursday 16th September 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for more times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Napoli will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week, plus Rennes v Tottenham in the Europa Conference League.

What TV channel is Leicester v Napoli on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:45pm.

How to live stream Leicester v Napoli online

Leicester v Napoli team news

Leicester predicted XI: Schmeichel; Castagne, Vestergaard, Soyuncu, Bertrand; Albrighton, Tielemans, Ndidi, Barnes; Daka, Vardy

Napoli predicted XI: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Rui; Anguissa, Elmas, Ruiz; Politano, Osimhen, Lozano

Leicester v Napoli odds

Our prediction: Leicester v Napoli

Leicester must start approaching European games with an air of ‘they’re more scared of you than you are of them’.

They have earned their place on the continental stage following back-to-back impressive seasons, plus an FA Cup trophy and Community Shield among it all.

The Foxes are capable of beating anyone on their day – just ask Chelsea and Manchester City – and should head into this one determined to exert their growing power. Saying that, Napoli are a tough nut to crack and won’t go down lightly.

Our prediction: Leicester 1-1 Napoli (11/2 at bet365)

If you're looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.