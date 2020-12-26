Leicester come into the tie toasting to a brilliant away win at Tottenham while United's Christmas pudding will taste all the sweeter after thrashing Leeds United last weekend.

While it is still early in the season, both sides will be desperate to bag all three points as they bid to keep pace with Liverpool at the summit.

They have both shown they know where the back of the net is and we can't think of a better way launch the buffet of Premier League Christmas and Boxing Day fixtures.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Man Utd on TV?

Leicester v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 26th December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Man Utd will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Chelsea.

What TV channel is Leicester v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 HD and Ultimate from 11:30am.

How to live stream Leicester v Man Utd online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Leicester v Man Utd team news

Leicester: Jamie Vardy was hooked off early at Tottenham with a slight niggle that could be cause for concern for Brendan Rodgers.

Other than that, the squad look to have pulled up well from the victory in London and Rodgers will be expected to name a largely unchanged line-up for United's visit.

Man Utd: Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial are still struggling with injuries picked up earlier this month and could miss out on the Boxing Day clash.

It would be a surprise to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tinker with the line-up that absolutely clobbered Leeds.

Our prediction: Leicester v Man Utd

Leicester and Man Utd made it very clear that they are not to be trifled with after their performances last weekend.

However, the Boxing Day clash will prove to be a very stern test of their title credentials with both sides hoping to mount a charge on the league.

It's definitely got goals in it.

Our prediction: Leicester 2-2 Man Utd

