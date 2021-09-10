What channel is Leicester v Man City Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City take on Leicester in a tantalising clash between two of last season’s top four who have already faced each other in competition this season.

Leicester ran out victorious in the Community Shield in August thanks to a solitary strike from former City striker Kelechi Iheanacho.

City will be determined to get one back against the Foxes with a much tighter battle expected at the top of the league than in recent years.

Pep Guardiola may be forced to contend with two of his key players missing the game – Ederson and Gabriel Jesus – after the pair were controversially slapped with a five-day ban after not travelling to link up with the Brazil national team due to the country’s red-list status.

Unless City defy FIFA’s orders, they will miss the game this weekend and, with backup keeper Zack Steffen also missing through isolation, 36-year-old veteran Scott Carson is in line for a shock start between the sticks.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Man City on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Man City?

Leicester v Man City will take place on Saturday 11th September 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Man City will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Leeds v Liverpool at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Leicester v Man City on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Leicester v Man City online

This game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Leicester v Man City team news

Leicester predicted XI: Schmeichel; Ricardo, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas; Tielemans, Ndidi; Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Man City predicted XI: Carson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; Bernardo, Rodri, Gundogan; Grealish, Torres, Sterling

Leicester v Man City odds

Our prediction: Leicester v Man City

City may be without a couple of stars but they have plenty of options ready to step up in the absence of Jesus up front.

Ferran Torres has been one of the form players across the whole Premier League so far and will hope to keep his place in the team while former Leicester hero Riyad Mahrez will hope for another shot against his old team.

Leicester’s defence has looked flimsy in recent weeks without the calming presence of Jonny Evans – Caglar Soyuncu has looked particularly brittle – and City should have no trouble finding their way through, though Jamie Vardy still represents a threat.

Our prediction: Leicester 1-2 Man City (8/1 at bet365)

