The Foxes have fallen far below their expected standards in 2022/23 with just one victory in 10 Premier League games.

Leicester head into a crucial showdown with Leeds in a game that could determine Brendan Rodgers' future at the helm.

Rodgers has come under fierce scrutiny this term so far and a damaging defeat away to Bournemouth has only escalated his problems.

The Leicester boss knows that anything short of a victory over a fellow bottom-half rival could prove to be a critical blow. Leeds have also been in dire form but will arrive at the King Power Stadium hoping to exploit their hosts' nerves.

Jesse Marsch's side have failed to win a game since August. Their last Premier League victory – a stunning 3-0 win over Chelsea – will feel like a long time ago for fans and players alike.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Leeds?

Leicester v Leeds will take place on Thursday 20th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Leeds will kick off at 8:15pm.

There is plenty of live football on TV this week, including a full round of Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video.

What TV channel is Leicester v Leeds on?

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 7pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch All or Nothing: Juventus and Rooney as well as all the Premier League action and the popular All or Nothing: Arsenal series.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

How to live stream Leicester v Leeds online

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Leicester v Leeds team news

Leicester predicted XI: Ward; Castagne, Evans, Faes, Justin; Soumare; Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Daka

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier; Nissen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk; Adams, Roca; Aaronson, Harrison, Sinisterra; Rodrigo

Leicester v Leeds odds

Our prediction: Leicester v Leeds

A defeat for Leicester would send them to the foot of the table if Nottingham Forest snatch a point from Brighton – a result that Rodgers would surely be unlikely to survive. Saying that, Leeds are hardly flying at the moment. There will be lots of nerves from all angles at the King Power for this one and that could lead to a stifled stalemate.

Our prediction: Leicester 1-1 Leeds (13/2 at bet365)

