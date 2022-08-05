No new signings have been made by The Foxes while many of their key players continue to be linked with the exit door. Captain Kasper Schmeichel looks to be off after reportedly agreeing a three-year deal with Nice while Youri Tielemans, Wesley Fofana, Harvey Barnes, and James Maddison have all been linked with a move to top-flight rivals.

The return of the Premier League can likely not come soon enough for Leicester City fans after what has been a frustrating summer.

But even amid something of an off-field malaise, Leicester will view their season opener against Brentford at the King Power Stadium on Sunday as a game they should win.

The Bees had a brilliant debut campaign in the Premier League but Thomas Frank will be determined to ensure his side can avoid the second-season slump that has seen so many sides before them drop back down to the Championship.

Adding Ben Mee, Aaron Hickey, Keane Lewis-Potter and Thomas Strakosha means Frank has added depth ahead of the start of the 2022/23 campaign – though losing Christian Eriksen has left their midfield a little light in creativity.

Leicester should have no such issue given the playmakers available to Brendan Rodgers and they'll be hoping to help the home support forget about an exasperating past few months.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Brentford on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Brentford?

Leicester v Brentford will take place on Sunday 7th August 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Brentford will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Leicester v Brentford on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

How to live stream Leicester v Brentford online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Leicester v Brentford team news

Leicester predicted XI: Daniel Iversen; Timothy Castagne, Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, James Justin; Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall; James Maddison, Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes.

Brentford predicted XI: David Raya; Aaron Hickey, Pontus Jansson, Ben Mee, Rico Henry; Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt; Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Yoane Wissa.

Leicester v Brentford odds

Our prediction: Leicester v Brentford

Though their quiet window has been a little uninspiring, continuity may be no bad thing for Leicester and the summer break should serve them well.

Schmeichel's exit appears close but assuming none of his key men have had their heads turned, Rodgers should be able to name a team capable of putting Brentford to the sword.

The Bees have done well to keep their squad together after an impressive first season in the top tier, but having not yet replaced Eriksen could be the difference at the King Power Stadium.

Our prediction: Leicester 2-1 Brentford (17/2 at bet365)

