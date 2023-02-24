The former Watford boss has succeeded Jesse Marsch, who was sacked at the start of February, and takes charge of a Leeds team that sits 19th in the table after a run of 10 games without a win.

New Leeds boss Javi Gracia is thrown in at the deep end as relegation rivals Southampton visit Elland Road in a huge clash at the bottom of the Premier League.

Gracia needs to get Leeds firing as they have failed to find the back of the net in three of their last four league games, which has coincided with top scorer Rodrigo being sidelined by an ankle injury.

A James Ward-Prowse free-kick was enough to secure all three points for Southampton at Chelsea in the first game since Nathan Jones' axing last weekend, although it was not enough to climb off the foot of the table.

Saints will escape the drop zone with another victory, however, and it would do no harm to Ruben Selles' hopes of getting the manager's job on a full-time basis.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Southampton on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Southampton?

Leeds v Southampton will take place on Saturday 25th February 2022.

Leeds v Southampton kick-off time

Leeds v Southampton will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Leeds v Southampton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Leeds v Southampton online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Leeds v Southampton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Leeds (TBC) Draw (TBC) Southampton (TBC)*

Leeds v Southampton prediction

The new manager bounce means Javi Gracia could get a bit more out of Leeds but they are badly out of form and lacking a goal threat.

Southampton showed plenty of fight and desire in last weekend's win at Chelsea so they are fancied to earn a point, which would be their first draw on the road this term.

Our prediction: Leeds 1-1 Southampton (7/1 at bet365)

