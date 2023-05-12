The Whites have tumbled to 19th in the table following a 2-1 defeat at Manchester City in Allardyce's first game in charge and subsequent victories for relegation rivals Everton and Nottingham Forest.

Sam Allardyce welcomes former club Newcastle United to Elland Road as he bids to guide Leeds United back out of the Premier League relegation zone.

Newcastle, who are sweating on the fitness of Joelinton and Sean Longstaff, are also looking to bounce back from defeat after a 2-0 loss to title-chasing Arsenal last Sunday.

The Magpies are, however, in the driving seat in the top-four battle and a victory would go a long way to sealing the club's long-awaited return to the Champions League.

Leeds have the worst defensive record in the Premier League but managed to keep a rare clean sheet when the two teams played out a goalless draw at St James' Park in last December's reverse fixture.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Newcastle on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Leeds v Newcastle?

Leeds v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 13th May 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Leeds v Newcastle kick-off time

Leeds v Newcastle will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Leeds v Newcastle on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Leeds v Newcastle online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Leeds v Newcastle on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Leeds v Newcastle odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Leeds (TBC) Draw (TBC) Newcastle (TBC)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.