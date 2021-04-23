What channel is Leeds v Man Utd Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leeds will hope to continue their excellent run of form when they welcome historic rivals Manchester United to Elland Road on Sunday, in one of the most eagerly anticipated Premier League fixtures of the season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men are on a five-game unbeaten streak that includes draws against Chelsea and Liverpool, as well as a 2-1 victory over Manchester City.

The Whites last hosted United in the Premier League back in 2003, when Roy Keane scored the decisive goal in a 1-0 result for the visitors.

United have all but secured Champions League football for next season – a crucial milestone after the club withdrew from the European Super League project earlier in the week.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s troops beat Burnley last time out and also have half an eye on Thursday’s Europa League semi-final first leg against Roma, so will need to be wary of what Leeds throw at them here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Man Utd on TV?

Leeds v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 25th April 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v Man Utd will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v Newcastle, which kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Leeds v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

How to live stream Leeds v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Leeds v Man Utd team news

Leeds: Liam Cooper remains suspended, which means Diego Llorente and Pascal Struijk will likely keep their places in the heart of defence.

Rodrigo and Raphinha are still recovering from injuries and may not be risked here, while Adam Forshaw is regaining his match fitness after almost two seasons sidelined.

Man Utd: Eric Bailly may be fit to return after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, but Solskjaer is still without Phil Jones or Anthony Martial.

Edinson Cavani will likely start up front once again as he seeks a fourth goal in as many games.

Leeds v Man Utd odds

Our prediction: Leeds v Man Utd

These sides shared eight goals at Old Trafford earlier in the season, but while fireworks are expected on Sunday, we shouldn’t be waiting for a similar result.

Leeds have tightened up at the back in recent weeks and it is this defensive solidarity that has earned them points against Chelsea, City and Liverpool.

United do have the explosive threat of Cavani and the technical mastery of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes to lean on. In their last meeting, Scott McTominay ruled the midfield and the visitors will hope for a similar display on Sunday, even if the goals aren’t so free-flowing.

Our prediction: Leeds 1-1 Man Utd (15/2 at bet365)

