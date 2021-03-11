What channel is Leeds v Chelsea Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leeds will hope to end a run of four defeats in five Premier League fixtures when they host old rivals Chelsea at Elland Road on Saturday.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men were outplayed in the 3-1 loss to Chelsea in December and since then the Blues have changed manager and gone on an 11-game unbeaten streak under Thomas Tuchel.

A win for Chelsea would move them above third-place Leicester in the table – at least temporarily – and greatly boost their chances of securing Champions League football for next season.

Leeds, meanwhile, could drop as low as 14th by the end of weekend if they lose and other results go against them.

The Whites have failed to score in three of their last four outings and will be desperate to match Chelsea across the park here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Chelsea on TV?

Leeds v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 13th March 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v Chelsea will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Tottenham, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Leeds v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

How to live stream Leeds v Chelsea online

Leeds v Chelsea team news

Leeds: Kalvin Phillips and Diego Llorente both came through Leeds’ previous game with West Ham and should start again here.

Bielsa may also have Robin Koch, Pascal Struijk and Pablo Hernandes available for selection. Rodrigo came off the bench at Elland Road on Monday night and could earn a start.

Chelsea: Tammy Abraham is the only injury concern for Chelsea with the striker not expected to feature here.

Tuchel started with Kai Havertz up top in last weekend’s 2-0 win over Everton and could draft Olivier Giroud back into the side to target Leeds’ weaknesses from the set piece. Mason Mount and N’Golo Kante may also return to the XI.

Leeds v Chelsea odds

Our prediction: Leeds v Chelsea

Leeds struggled against Chelsea’s pressing game last time these sides met and the same thing happened on Monday when West Ham forced Bielsa’s men into mistakes.

Tuchel will deploy his troops to get at the hosts from the off and much of this game will be decided on how the Blues midfield stifles Leeds’ influential Kalvin Phillips.

Chelsea thrived off corners against Leeds in London and will likely do so again here. It is the hosts’ achilles heel and don’t be surprised if Giroud, Kurt Zouma or Andreas Christensen get on the scoresheet.

Our prediction: Leeds 0-2 Chelsea (17/2 at bet365)

