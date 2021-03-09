What channel is Juventus v Porto Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

The Champions League makes its much-anticipated return this Tuesday when Juventus host Porto in their last-16 second-leg tie.

It’s the Portuguese side who hold an advantage heading into the meeting at the Allianz Stadium, with Porto winning 2-1 when the sides met three weeks ago in the first round of last-16 Champions League fixtures.

For Cristiano Ronaldo, any hopes of winning the competition for a sixth time depend on Juve’s ability to overturn their one-goal deficit against the side from his homeland.

The Old Lady have struggled to find their best form in 2020/21 but head into this one with three wins from their last four games.

However, Porto have proved to be a tough nut to crack in the Champions League this season and Federico Chiesa’s late strike at the Estadio do Dragao denied them a sixth successive clean sheet in Europe’s premier competition.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Juventus v Porto on TV and online.

When is Juventus v Porto on TV?

Juventus v Porto will take place on Tuesday 9 March 2021.

Check out our Champions League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Juventus v Porto will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Liverpool v RB Leipzig, which kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Juventus v Porto on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Juventus v Porto online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Juventus v Porto team news

Juventus: Leonardo Bonucci, Arthur and Juan Cuadrado returned to the side at the weekend, in the victory over Lazio.

However, Paulo Dybala will be missing through injury, Rodrigo Bentancur tested positive for COVID-19 last week, while Danilo is suspended following the yellow card he picked up in the first leg. The game will likely come too soon for Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs de Ligt, who are both recovering from injuries.

Porto: Sergio Conceicao has a selection headache at centre-back, with doubts surrounding the fitness of Pepe, Chancel Mbemba and Ivan Marcano.

Porto tend to to deploy two strikers and will look to soak up pressure and counterattack against Juventus on Tuesday.

Juventus v Porto odds

Our prediction: Juventus v Porto

Even with Porto’s impressive defensive record, it’s hard to look past Juventus for this one.

The Italian champions have the experience and quality in their ranks – and in Ronaldo, a man who just lives for these big moments on the European stage.

The visitors’ injury concerns at centre-back also won’t help their chances against such formidable opponents.

Our prediction: Juventus 2-0 Porto (6/1 at bet365).

