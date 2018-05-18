Centrepiece documentary Motty: The Man Behind the Sheepskin will feature a look back on Motson's career with interjections from friends, family and football legends including Gary Lineker, Ian Wright, two of his longest standing co-commentators Sir Trevor Brooking and Mark Lawrenson, and celebrity football fans Noel Gallagher and Sir Rod Stewart.

The night will also see the airing of one-off special Motty Mastermind, where Motson will take over from John Humphrys to quiz Arsenal Women’s Captain Alex Scott, former world boxing champion Anthony Crolla, football commentator Jonathan Pearce and record breaking swimmer Mark Foster.

Capping the whole thing off will be Countdown To The Full Motty, with Gary Lineker presenting a special countdown from some of Motson’s best commentaries over the last half-century.

“I’m truly humbled that the BBC is dedicating such a special evening to me,” Motson said.

“I’ve been very lucky to have witnessed some incredibly special moments in football and I look forward to sitting down with my family, and many football fans in the country, to look back on the past 50 years.”

Motson’s final commentary will be heard on Match of the Day on 13th May, in a match between Crystal Palace and West Brom. Later that night, he’ll be presented with the Special Award at the Bafta TV Awards, which will be aired live from BBC1 at 8pm.