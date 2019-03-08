Boss Steven Gerrard knows all he can do is keep setting up his own team to win, but will hope Celtic begin the falter in the coming weeks.

Rangers are eight points adrift of Celtic despite their excellent form.

They travel to Edinburgh in search of another valuable win though Hibs will provide a stern test.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side enjoyed a four-game winning streak in February, bookended by defeats at the hands of Celtic in the league and cup.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Hibs v Rangers game on TV and online.

What time is the Hibs v Rangers game?

Hibs v Rangers will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 9th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Hibs v Rangers

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Rangers are in good form but how long can they keep up the momentum?

Both teams are likely to find the net during a hotly-contested game but, in Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe, Rangers are well-stocked with match-winners who need to step up as the season nears the final straight.

Prediction: Hibs 1-2 Rangers

