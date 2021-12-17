What channel is Hibernian v Celtic Scottish League Cup final on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Hibernian and Celtic lock horns at Hampden Park this weekend in the Scottish League Cup final.

A full crowd will be in attendance at the game despite the recent surge in COVID cases, and both managers know how important a victory would be for each of their teams.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has grown into the role at Celtic Park and silverware would rubber-stamp his authority at the club.

Hibernian caretaker manager David Gray will lead the team into the duel following the sacking of Jack Ross, who masterminded the semi-final victory over Rangers.

Hibs sit seventh in the table after picking up a long overdue win at the weekend, while Celtic are enjoying a run of six consecutive Scottish Premiership victories.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hibernian v Celtic on TV and online.

When is Hibernian v Celtic on TV?

Hibernian v Celtic will take place on Sunday 19th December 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Hibernian v Celtic will kick off at 3pm.

Four Scottish Premiership matches will be played as usual this weekend, while Hibs’ clash with Aberdeen and Celtic’s trip to St Mirren have been pushed back to midweek.

What TV channel is Hibernian v Celtic on?

The match will be televised on Premier Sports 1 from 1:30pm, which you can subscribe to for £11.99 a month.

How to live stream Hibernian v Celtic online

Premier Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Premier Player app.

Hibernian v Celtic team news

Hibernian predicted XI: Macey; McGinn, Hanlon, Porteous; Stevenson, Newell, Doyle-Hayes, Cadden, Campbell; Nisbet, Boyle

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Ralston, Starfelt, Carter-Vickers, Scales; Turnbull, Bitton, McGregor; Montgomery, Juranovic, Abada

Hibernian v Celtic odds

Our prediction: Hibernian v Celtic

Hibs’ squad appears to have been galvanised since the dismissal of Ross, but the odds remain stacked in Celtic’s favour.

On top of their domestic form, the Bhoys have mounted stronger challenges against tricky European opposition Bayer Leverkusen and Real Betis lately.

They’re heading in the right direction under Postecoglou. Tangible silverware in the bank would boost his reputation and put Celtic on course for more success to come.

Our prediction: Hibernian 0-2 Celtic (7/1 at bet365)

