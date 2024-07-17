What channel is Hearts v Tottenham pre-season friendly on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time

It feels like a big summer for Ange Postecoglou, who has taken plenty of praise for the turnaround he inspired at the North London club last term but will now face pressure for his side to kick on in his second full season at the helm.

Tottenham ramp up their pre-season schedule by heading north of the border to face Hearts at Tynecastle on Wednesday.

A 7-2 victory in a behind-closed-doors game against League One Cambridge United marked an impressive start to pre-season but these games are more about getting minutes into legs and giving players an opportunity to impress.

There should be plenty of chances for Spurs’ next generation against Hearts once again as many of the Australian coach’s key players, such as Christian Romero and Micky van de Ven, are yet to return from international duty and some others are missing due to injury.

Postecoglou enjoyed facing Hearts during his spell as Celtic boss, winning nine of his 10 matches against them, but they’re coming off a strong 2023/24 campaign, which saw them finish third behind the Old Firm clubs.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hearts v Tottenham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Hearts v Tottenham?

Hearts v Tottenham will take place on Wednesday 17th July 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Hearts v Tottenham kick-off time

Hearts v Tottenham will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Hearts v Tottenham on?

Hearts v Tottenham will not be shown live on TV, but it will be available to watch live online.

Check out the details below.

How to live stream Hearts v Tottenham online

Fans in the UK will be able to tune in to Hearts v Tottenham on SpursPlay.

SpursPlay requires a subscription, which costs £45 for 12 months.

Check out the teams’ official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

Green Video Post Element

Video ID: "1a6b0e0db50a4b603ee80add086ccc174fb227f8"

Mix ID: ""

Player ID: "Tw3-XowQ" If the player doesn't appear here within a few seconds, the Player ID or Licence Key (set via IM Green Video settings) might be invalid.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Hearts v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Hearts (5/1) Draw (15/4) Tottenham (2/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement MPU article

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.