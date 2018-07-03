The Japanese visitors in Russia had been praised earlier in the tournament for cleaning up after their surprise 2-1 victory over Colombia (the Senegalese fans did the same after beating Poland) – but few could have expected them to repeat this after Nacer Chadli's 94th minute winner completed an unlikely Belgian comeback and knocked the Asian side out of the tournament.

Yet, despite the heartbreak, they did – solidifying their place as the fans of the tournament so far.

(Photo by Valery SharifulinTASS via Getty Images)

(Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Japan had gone 2-0 up at the beginning of the first half, only to see goals from Jan Vertonghen, Marouane Fellaini and Chadli down them 3-2.

Check out highlights from the match below.

