Senegal's clean-up operation came after the African nation picked up a surprising 2-1 victory over Poland on Tuesday, while the Japanese also snatched an unexpected 2-1 win against Columbia in Group H.

But instead of heading straight out for a celebratory drink, both countries' fans sprang into action and grabbed the garbage bags to clean up around where they'd been sitting.

And for those whose hearts are warmed by this display of consideration and thoughtfulness, we have good news: the two countries will actually face each other when Senegal plays Japan on Sunday 24th.

Just think how tidy and litter-free the stadium will be by the end of that match.