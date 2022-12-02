12 years on from that Luis Suarez handball, which helped the South American side secure a place in the semi-finals of South Africa 2010 in the most controversial style, the Black Stars can secure their revenge. A win would mean they qualify for the last 16 for the first time since that tournament - and knock out Uruguay in the process.

When the 2022 World Cup groups were announced, Ghana v Uruguay is a game that many will have been marking on their calendars - and they can barely have dreamt for it to be better set up.

Assuming Portugal aren't beaten by South Korea, Uruguay will qualify with a win and a draw would send Ghana through to the knockout stages.

There's been plenty of talk in the days leading up to the game. Suarez has been labelled "the devil himself" by parts of the Ghanaian press, with some saying they look forward to his retirement.

The striker has doubled down, suggesting it is the fault of Asamoah Gyan for missing the penalty, and raised the temperature even higher ahead of kick-off.

When is Ghana v Uruguay?

Ghana v Uruguay will kick off at 3pm on Friday 2nd December 2022.

Ghana v Uruguay team news

Ghana predicted line-up: Zigi; Lamptey, Amartey, Salisu, Mensah; Partey, Samed; Kudus; A Ayew, J Ayew; Williams.

Uruguay predicted line-up: Rochet; Gimenez, Godin, Coates; Varela, Valverde, Betancur, Vecino, Olivera; Nunez, Cavani.

Ghana v Uruguay prediction

Emotions are going to be riding high on both sides given what happened 12 years ago, and you wonder whether that would suit Uruguay.

They've been fairly lacklustre so far – playing out a goalless draw with South Korea before losing 2-0 to Portugal – but certainly have more big-game experience in the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur, Fede Valverde, Diego Godin, Edinson Cavani, and, of course, Suarez.

The divisive striker is likely to start the game on the bench but could well be introduced late on with the hope of crushing Ghanian hopes once again.

The Black Stars have played the better football in this tournament but they may find it too hard not to get sucked into the revenge narrative.

Our prediction: Ghana 1-2 Uruguay (17/2 at bet365)

Ghana v Uruguay odds

Ghana (15/4) Draw (14/5) Uruguay (8/11)

