This first match at the Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador is also set to be one of the best matches of the round, featuring Germany's variety pack of midfielders versus the virtuoso brilliance of Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo.

ITV commentator Clive Tyldesley expects the Portuguese to make his mark in the tournament, particularly as he will be familiar with the threat posed by the German midfield machine.

He says, "The Germans will probably dominate possession in Salvador much in the same way that Bayern Munich did against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final – and we all know what Pepe, Fabio Coentrao and particularly Ronaldo did on the counter-attack to Bayern." Read his full match preview here, or find out about the other teams in Group G here.

More like this

Advertisement

For more of the best live sport on TV every day, as well as TV, film and on-demand recommendations, download the Radio Times DiscoverTV app here.