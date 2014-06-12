GERMANY | GHANA | USA | PORTUGAL

GERMANY

Nickname: Die Mannschaft

Manager: Joachim Low

Captain: Phillipp Lahm

FIFA ranking: 2

Strengths

Gotze’s pooped? Get Schurrle in there. Reus is wrecked? Bring on Kroos. Or Podolski. This sensational squad of theirs could carry them all the way.

Weaknesses

Left-back is their problem position – they’ve plumped for Dortmund’s Erik Durm, whose first cap came two weeks ago. Finally, England have one over Germany.

Star man

Philipp Lahm, age 30: Germany don’t need any help in midfield, so captain Lahm should be in his old right-back position – but he’ll still have a huge part to play in their attacks.

2014 squad lowdown

Most capped: Miroslav Klose, 131 goals

Top scorer: Miroslav Klose, 68 goals

Most represented club: Bayern Munich – 7 players

Likely formation: 4-2-3-1

GHANA

Formation: 4-2-3-1 (4-1-4-1)

Playing style: Counter-attacking

Strengths: Talented forward players

Weaknesses: Issues with fitness

Star man: Kevin Prince-Boateng – back for Ghana after a two-year break

USA

Formation: 4-2-3-1 (4-3-1-2, 4-4-2)

Playing style: Pressing football

Strengths: Experience and a reliable keeper

Weaknesses: Out-of-form defenders

Star man: Midfielder Michael Bradley – the first name on the teamsheet

PORTUGAL

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Playing style: Counter-attacking

Strengths: Pace and hard work

Weaknesses: Lack of squad depth

Star man: Cristiano Ronaldo – the man simply cannot be controlled

