World Cup 2014: guide to Group G
Read Match of the Day's quick guide to all the teams in Group A, featuring Germany, Ghana, USA and Portugal
GERMANY | GHANA | USA | PORTUGAL
GERMANY
Nickname: Die Mannschaft
Manager: Joachim Low
Captain: Phillipp Lahm
More like this
FIFA ranking: 2
Strengths
Gotze’s pooped? Get Schurrle in there. Reus is wrecked? Bring on Kroos. Or Podolski. This sensational squad of theirs could carry them all the way.
Weaknesses
Left-back is their problem position – they’ve plumped for Dortmund’s Erik Durm, whose first cap came two weeks ago. Finally, England have one over Germany.
Star man
Philipp Lahm, age 30: Germany don’t need any help in midfield, so captain Lahm should be in his old right-back position – but he’ll still have a huge part to play in their attacks.
2014 squad lowdown
Most capped: Miroslav Klose, 131 goals
Top scorer: Miroslav Klose, 68 goals
Most represented club: Bayern Munich – 7 players
Likely formation: 4-2-3-1
GHANA
Formation: 4-2-3-1 (4-1-4-1)
Playing style: Counter-attacking
Strengths: Talented forward players
Weaknesses: Issues with fitness
Star man: Kevin Prince-Boateng – back for Ghana after a two-year break
USA
Formation: 4-2-3-1 (4-3-1-2, 4-4-2)
Playing style: Pressing football
Strengths: Experience and a reliable keeper
Weaknesses: Out-of-form defenders
Star man: Midfielder Michael Bradley – the first name on the teamsheet
PORTUGAL
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Playing style: Counter-attacking
Strengths: Pace and hard work
Weaknesses: Lack of squad depth
Star man: Cristiano Ronaldo – the man simply cannot be controlled
For loads more World Cup gossip, exclusive interviews and expert predictions get this week's Match of the Day magazine, in all good newsagents.