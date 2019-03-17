However, City’s involvement in the FA Cup quarter-finals means Liverpool have a chance to go top for the international break.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have a hectic end of the season to contend with after being drawn against Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals.

They haven’t been entirely convincing in the Premier League recently but a crucial 3-1 victory over Bayern Munich will have raised their spirits.

Fulham have lost 10 of their last 11 games in all competitions and are running out of time to scramble away from the drop-zone.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Fulham v Liverpool game on TV and online.

What time is the Fulham v Liverpool game?

Fulham v Liverpool will kick off at 2:15pm on Sunday 17th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Fulham v Liverpool

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels from 1:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

How to watch Fulham v Liverpool in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Liverpool have plenty on their plate right now, but one last push before the international break would see them shift pressure back onto Man City’s shoulders.

Temporary Fulham boss Scott Parker has failed to galvanise his inherited squad and are likely to be in for a long afternoon at Craven Cottage.

Sadio Mane is in deadly form for Liverpool and will be hoping to put the Cottagers to the sword on their own turf.

Prediction: Fulham 0-2 Liverpool

