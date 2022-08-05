A 3-1 victory over title winners Man City in the Community Shield was the ideal way to cap off their preparations for the new campaign, and they'll hope that win can be a good omen for the season ahead.

Last season's final day disappointment will likely still be present in Liverpool's mind as the team prepares to take on newly-promoted Fulham in their first game of the 2022/23 Premier League TV schedule .

The Reds are the side best set to try and deny Pep Guardiola's team from getting their hands on the Premier League trophy for a third consecutive year.

Three points will be the expected haul from Saturday's lunchtime kick-off at Craven Cottage – particularly given the 2021/22 Championship title winners don't look in the best shape.

Fulham boss Marco Silva has made it no secret he doesn't feel his squad is ready for their return to the top flight due to the club's lack of action in the transfer window. Four new players have joined this summer, but Silva has bemoaned the lack of depth in The Cottagers' ranks.

Aleksandar Mitrović will have a point to prove and plenty of doubters to quieten after breaking goalscoring records in the Championship in 2021/22, and with Harry Wilson sidelined, there will be extra pressure on him to produce.

Fulham was the dominant force in the second tier last season, but the visit of a Liverpool team desperate to return to the Premier League summit could be a sobering return to top flight action for them.

When is Fulham v Liverpool?

Fulham v Liverpool will take place on Saturday 6th August 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Fulham v Liverpool will kick off at 12:30pm.

Fulham v Liverpool team news

Fulham predicted XI: Marek Rodak; Kevin Mbabu, Tosin Adarabioyo, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Harrison Reed, Joao Palhinha; Neeskens Kebano, Andreas Pereira, Bobby De Cordova-Reid; Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz.

What TV channel is Fulham v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Fulham v Liverpool online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Fulham v Liverpool odds

Our prediction: Fulham v Liverpool

Liverpool begin their latest bid for the Premier League title in West London and are likely to arrive with spirits high after last weekend's triumph.

Fresh off an impressive club debut in the Community Shield, Darwin Nunez looks likely to get his first taste of Premier League action and that may even be from the start given they face weaker opposition.

That may sound harsh but as impressive as they were in the Championship last season, there is a gloomy feeling surrounding Fulham after a frustrating summer transfer windo,w and that is a dangerous way to start the new campaign.

It could well be an ugly scoreline, but don't bet against Mitrović opening his account.

Our prediction: Fulham 1-4 Liverpool (18/1 at bet365)

