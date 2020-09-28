Boss Scott Parker may be concerned about his side's leaky defence in their opening Premier League fixtures but will realise there's a long way to go in the campaign.

Aston Villa started on the right foot with a victory over Sheffield United in their only game of the season so far.

Dean Smith will hope main man Ollie Watkins can step up and provide the goals they were sorely lacking last season as they narrowly survived.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Fulham v Aston Villa on TV?

Fulham v Aston Villa will take place on Monday 28th September.

What time is kick-off?

Fulham v Aston Villa will kick off at 5:45pm.

There are two Premier League games taking place this evening including Liverpool v Arsenal.

What TV channel is Fulham v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Fulham v Aston Villa online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Fulham v Aston Villa team news

Fulham: Fulham have a full squad to choose from with no injury absences.

Parker may be tempted to reshuffle his backline or formation to improve their defensive prospects but not at the expense of isolating Aleksandar Mitrovic at the other end of the pitch.

Aston Villa: Wesley and Tom Heaton remain long-term absentees, though Watkins and Emiliano Martinez would have been likely to start in their places regardless. Bjorn Engels is also out injured.

Bertrand Traore scored a cracker on his debut midweek to put himself in Smith's thinking but he may have to wait for a crack at a starting position in the Premier League.

Our prediction: Fulham v Aston Villa

Neither side is particularly fabled for their defensive solidity, but both boast match-winners capable of bagging crucial goals when required.

Watkins will hope to open his Premier League account while Mitrovic is already up and running for the season.

Mitrovic won the Championship Golden Boot last season with 26 goals, just one ahead of Watkins who notched 25 for Brentford. They will relish the opportunity to go up against relatively unstable backlines.

Our prediction: Fulham 2-2 Aston Villa

