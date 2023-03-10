The Gunners headed into this round of fixtures with a five-point buffer to Manchester City following last weekend's dramatic victory over Bournemouth in which Reiss Nelson hit the winning goal at the death.

Arsenal make the short trip to Craven Cottage for the latest stop on their Premier League title charge.

Mikel Arteta's team needed another late strike to bag all three points in the reverse fixture with Fulham last August. Aleksandar Mitrovic and Martin Odegaard traded goals in the second half before Gabriel tapped home from close range with the final whistle looming.

Marco Silva's side are bidding to bounce back from Monday's disappointing derby defeat to Brentford.

Key midfielder Joao Palhinha serves the second game of a two-match suspension for Fulham, who are one of a number of teams in the hunt for European football.

When is Fulham v Arsenal?

Fulham v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 12th March 2023.

Fulham v Arsenal kick-off time

Fulham v Arsenal will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Fulham v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Fulham v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Fulham v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Fulham v Arsenal prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Fulham v Arsenal predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

