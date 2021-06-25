What channel is France v Switzerland Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

France’s aspirations of adding the European Championship to their World Cup triumph of three years ago is running fairly smoothly after they topped the ‘Group of Death’ this month to progress into the knockout stage.

France may have drawn two of their opening three Euro 2020 fixtures but this is where the tournament really begins and Les Bleus are heavy favourites to demolish the Swiss.

Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Karim Benzema make up a formidable attacking arsenal that is supported by the likes of Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante.

Switzerland have their own forward threats in Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic and Xherdan Shaqiri. But they will require a monumental performance to bypass France here.

Indeed, the Swiss haven’t beaten their neighbours in their last seven attempts, since a 2-1 friendly victory 29 years ago, on the eve of Euro 92.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v Switzerland on TV and online.

When is France v Switzerland on TV?

France v Switzerland will take place on Monday 28th June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

France v Switzerland will kick off at 8pm.

Games throughout the knockout stage will kick off at 5pm and 8pm in UK time, while the semi-finals and final will occupy the later time slot.

What TV channel is France v Switzerland on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 7:15pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream France v Switzerland online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

France v Switzerland team news

France: Lucas Digne is likely out of the tournament with a thigh injury, while left-back Lucas Hernandez has a knee issue. It means Adrien Rabiot may have to fill in once again.

Boss Didier Deschamps could make further changes to this XI, with right-back Jules Kounde not guaranteed a start. However, Mbappe, Griezmann and Benzema will likely start in the forward three once again.

Switzerland: There are no fresh injuries for the Swiss, who could remain the same as their last outing against Turkey.

Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler are likely to remain in central midfield, with Shaqiri tasked with carrying the ball into dangerous positions.

France v Switzerland odds

Our prediction: France v Switzerland

France looked deadly against Portugal last time out and their midfield of Kante and Pogba is likely to prove too strong for Switzerland on Monday night.

Indeed, with the likes of Benzema and Mbappe capable of scoring from nowhere, the general consensus is that Les Bleus will cruise to a win here and book their place in the quarter-finals.

Switzerland could pose a threat but the temptation to remain deep may hinder them. Shaqiri must ensure his set pieces are perfectly placed if the Swiss are to stand any chance of winning this one.

Our prediction: France 2-0 Switzerland (6/1 at bet365)

