What changes will you make for Gameweek 5 as the Premier League returns after the first international break of the campaign?

Well, you probably already have Erling Haaland in your team - you're brave if you don't - but his Manchester City team-mate Julián Álvarez could be worth snagging at a bargain price thanks to his fine form.

Liverpool midfielder Mohamed Salah continues to deliver the points for loyal managers sticking by his (expensive) side, while Son Heung-min and James Maddison are proving popular following Tottenham Hotspur's super start.

If you're worried about potentially missing out on transfers, captaincy changes and more, don't worry, we've got you covered.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about the Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 5 deadline including the date and time.

When is the FPL deadline this Gameweek?

The FPL deadline for Gameweek 5 is 11am on Saturday 16th September. That means you can make changes to your team up to 90 minutes before kick-off in the first Premier League match of the weekend.

Fantasy Premier League GW5 fixtures

The following fixtures take place in FPL Gameweek 5:

Saturday 16th September

Wolves v Liverpool (12:30pm)

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Fulham v Luton (3pm)

Man Utd v Brighton (3pm)

Tottenham v Sheffield United (3pm)

West Ham v Man Utd (3pm)

Newcastle v Brentford (5:30pm)

Sunday 17th September

Bournemouth v Chelsea (2pm)

Everton v Arsenal (4:30pm)

Monday 18th September

Nottingham Forest v Burnley (7:45pm)

