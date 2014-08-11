Football League

Sky Sports will show up to 90 live games from the Championship, Leagues One and Two and play-offs. Highlights on BBC1's Football League Show. BT Sport has live Conference Premier League action.

Scottish football

More like this

Sky Sports and BT Sport will share the majority of live Scottish Premiership fixtures, with Sky showing 25 live games and BT Sport 30. In addition, BBC ALBA will show 16 live games from across the Scottish Professional Football League. Both BBC Scotland and Sky Sports will televise this year’s Scottish FA Cup final.

FA Cup

For the first time in seven years, the BBC has live Cup games, sharing rights with BT Sport. The new deal will last for the next four years.

League Cup

Sky Sports continues to hold exclusive rights.

Champions League

This is the last year that Champions League football will be available free to air. Under the current deal, ITV can show one live top pick match in every round of fixtures, with Sky Sports able to broadcast the other games. However, from the 2015/16 season BT Sport will have exclusive rights to the tournament. The broadcaster has promised that the final, as well as “a selection of top matches from earlier rounds”, will be free to watch on BT Sport, even for non-subscribers.

Europa League

ITV and ITV4 will show extensive coverage, with BT Sport able to broadcast at least one live match a week until the quarter-finals. From next year BT Sport has exclusive rights to live Europa League.

International football

Advertisement

ITV continues to hold the rights to all England games, including friendlies and Euro 2016 qualifiers. Sky Sports will show Euro qualifiers for Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland, as well as a number of other key qualifiers.