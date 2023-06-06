The pair are looking to end long waits for a European trophy – with both last tasting continental success in the Cup Winners' Cup in the 1960s.

It will be all eyes on Prague on Wednesday evening as West Ham United face Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final.

Fiorentina lifted that trophy in 1960/61 and West Ham, led by Bobby Moore, got their hands on it four years later.

Amid a forgettable Premier League campaign, the Hammers have been outstanding in the Europa Conference League this term and are now one win away from silverware.

But Fiorentina are certainly no slouches – Vincenzo Italiano's side finished in the top half of Serie A and reached the Coppa Italia final.

They won't want to miss out on their own chance to write their names into the club history books.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Fiorentina v West Ham.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Fiorentina v West Ham?

Fiorentina v West Ham will kick off at 8pm on Wednesday 7th June 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Fiorentina v West Ham team news

Fiorentina predicted line-up: Cerofolini; Venuti, Martínez, Julio, Biraghi; Duncan, Mandragora; Ikone, Barak, Saponara; Cabral

West Ham predicted line-up: Areola; Kehrer, Aguerd, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Antonio

Fiorentina v West Ham prediction

If recent big finals, both in Europe and the EFL, are anything to go by, this could be a cagey affair.

Both sides are looking to end long waits for European silverware, which will likely mean a careful approach and that the game could be settled by a moment of attacking brilliance.

Fiorentina will look to the likes of line-leading Arthur Cabral for inspiration, while Saïd Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen may be the heroes for the Hammers.

Our prediction: Fiorentina 0-1 West Ham (7/1 at bet365)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Fiorentina v West Ham odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Fiorentina (7/4) Draw (11/5) West Ham (13/8)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.