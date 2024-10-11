What channel is Finland v England Nations League match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time

The Three Lions’ hopes of sealing a return to League A by winning Group B2 are in the balance following the shock 2-1 defeat to Greece at Wembley on Thursday.

England are bidding to bounce back to winning ways when they travel to Helsinki to face Finland in the UEFA Nations League this weekend.

Lee Carsley’s decision to start without a striker in the absence of the injured Harry Kane backfired, and it now seems highly unlikely the interim boss will be given the full-time gig as Gareth Southgate’s successor.

Kane could return to the starting XI, and he has fond memories of facing Finland after bagging a second-half brace on his 100th England appearance in last month’s reverse fixture.

The Three Lions are the heavy favourites to claim all three points, as Finland have lost all three of their Nations League games and prop up the table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Finland v England on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Finland v England?

Finland v England will take place on Sunday 13th October 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Finland v England kick-off time

Finland v England will kick off at 5pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Finland v England on?

Finland v England will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 4:15pm.

How to live stream Finland v England online

You can also live stream Finland v England online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Green Video Post Element

Video ID: "1a6b0e0db50a4b603ee80add086ccc174fb227f8"

Mix ID: ""

Player ID: "Tw3-XowQ" If the player doesn't appear here within a few seconds, the Player ID or Licence Key (set via IM Green Video settings) might be invalid.

Listen to Finland v England on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Finland v England odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Finland (8/1) Draw (4/1) England (1/3)* Bet Boost: Cole Palmer to score from outside the box –14/1 16/1 For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement MPU article

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.