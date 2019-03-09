The Reds' main man Mohamed Salah has been off-form in recent weeks, scoring just one goal in six games.

Many will back him to land a hammer-blow against Burnley but there are plenty of other stars who could shine in GW30.

Manchester United may be riddled with injuries but their display against PSG will turn plenty of heads even though they are up against fellow top four contenders Arsenal.

Crystal Palace boast one of the most popular stars going into the weekend of fixtures while Harry Kane will be determined to drag Tottenham back into strong Premier League form following their Champions League heroics versus Dortmund.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the best Fantasy Premier League transfers you should make in Gameweek 30.

Goalkeeper: Lukasz Fabianski (West Ham) – £4.7m

West Ham are a notoriously tricky team to predict in 2018/19 but Cardiff continue to look toothless in attack.

Fabianski will hope to shut out the Bluebirds before West Ham face Huddersfield and Everton at home in back-to-back weeks.

Defender: Victor Lindelof (Manchester United) – £5.1m

United have proven themselves to be a highly-effective defensive unit when it comes to the crunch.

Lindelof won't break the bank but will pick up clean sheets and bonus points throughout the season.

Defender: Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City) – £6.0m

City at the Etihad represents one of the toughest games in the Premier League calendar for every team.

Watford could struggle to lay a glove on Pep Guardiola's men before City enter a very kind run of fixtures.

The one downside is City's blank GW31 but you can overcome that situation with some clever substitutions.

Defender: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – £5.5m

Currently the most transferred player into FPL teams this week.

Liverpool love a clean sheet, Alexander-Arnold loves an assist or three – as he recorded against Watford.

Sadio Mane is a strong Fantasy Premier League transfer option (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Midfielder: Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – £9.8m

Mane has bagged six goals in seven games while Salah has endured a rough patch.

Burnley at Anfield represents a great chance for the Reds to rack up the goals and currently Mane is the safest bet.

Midfielder: David Brooks (Bournemouth) – £5.0m

The budget star was quickly picking up legions of fans due to his solid points return for such a low cost.

He missed four games with an injury but returned against Man City.

Brooks now has a chance to get back into the swing of things against Huddersfield.

Midfielder: Pedro (Chelsea) – £6.3m

The Spanish winger has always divided opinions. He can be erratic, anonymous or breath-taking.

His points totals may not show it, but Pedro has impressed in recent weeks.

With Gonzalo Higuain creeping into form, there may be an increased chance of Pedro being able to rack up goals and assists going forward.

Forward: Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – £6.9m

Six games, five goals. Zaha will be the main superstar on display in the M23 derby between Crystal Palace and Brighton this weekend.

Neither side is blessed with an array of match-winners but if anyone can inject a game with a lethal touch, it's an in-form Zaha.

Forward: Gonzalo Higuain (Chelsea) – £9.6m

The time has come to bring Higuain into consideration for your FPL team.

Not many premium-cost strikers are proving their worth right now, but Higuain has improved during Chelsea's resurgent run of form.

His upcoming fixtures are: Wolves, Everton, Cardiff and West Ham. There are plenty of goals to be had in those encounters.