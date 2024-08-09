Fear not, there is value to be had throughout FPL 2024/25, with players available in each position worthy of your consideration.

RadioTimes.com brings you our Fantasy Premier League tips, including the bargains you should sign for your FPL team in 2024/25.

Best FPL bargains 2024/25

Bargain FPL goalkeepers

Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace) £4.5m

Crystal Palace boast a solid defence and plenty of quality throughout their team with a spine of England internationals. Henderson is their No.1 and can be expected to rake in a steady flow of points.

Bargain FPL defenders

Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton) £4.0m

If you're looking for a nailed-on centre-back at the minimum price, Harwood-Bellis is your man. Wout Faes is also a starter at rock-bottom cost. Brighton left-back Valentin Barco may also be a terrific shout, but the Seagulls are reportedly looking at a big-money full-back which would curtail the youngster's minutes.

Bargain FPL midfielders

Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea) £6.5m

Nkunku has the ability to be this season's ultimate bargain pick. His position could drift between attacking midfielder and striker, but either way he boasts a massive threat. He scored three goals in the Blues' first five pre-season outings and is expected to produce the goods this term.

Bargain FPL forwards

Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) £6.0m

Fulham's main man grew into his role leading the line in west London last season. He wrapped up with 18 starts, nine goals and a couple of assists, taking him just shy of 97 points. He has settled now and should make a fast start to the season. Plus, he'll have Emile Smith Rowe making moves behind him in 2024/25.

