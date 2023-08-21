A handful of bargain buys have stepped up in the early weeks of the season, offering differential threat and cheap sources of goal contributions – but can they sustain early gains?

RadioTimes.com brings you the latest Fantasy Premier League tips ahead of GW3.

FPL transfer tips – GW3

DEF: Serge Aurier (£4.5m, Nottingham Forest): Yep, we're already at the time of the season where Serge Aurier is a viable, encouraged option. The Ivorian is a £4.5m defender starting as a wing-back/winger with plenty of attacking licence. Forest haven't kept a clean sheet in their opening two matches, but they boast one of the lowest xGC (expected goals conceded) and Aurier has forward potential.

MID: Solly March (£6.6m, Brighton): It's a toss-up between Kaoru Mitoma and March, but March's tiny 6.9% ownership gives him massive differential appeal compared to Mitoma, owned by 41.1%. These two are the most likely starters in the Brighton attack and can be relied on to deal sustained damage.

FWD: Yoane Wissa (£6.1m, Brentford): Mbeumo has racked up 3.41 xGI (expected goal involvements, or expected goals and assists) in his opening two matches - but for half a million less, strike partner Wissa will be fed by the same supply lines and has already recorded two goals and an assist. He looks like a tremendous second striker option alongside Haaland.

FPL injury news

John Stones (Man City): Out for a few weeks until September. When he returns, it's not a straightforward guarantee he'll return immediately. Sell.

Reece James (Chelsea): Also "out for a few weeks" and part of a Chelsea team that needs to settle. Sell.

James Maddison (Tottenham): Maddison left the stadium on crutches at the weekend, though it was said to be a precautionary measure. Make sure you have a solid first sub in case it's anything more, but it's not worth jettisoning him just yet. Hold.

