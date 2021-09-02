FA WSL fixtures on TV 2021/22: How to watch Women’s Super League
Your guide on how to watch FA WSL football in 2021/22 as the Women's Super League returns for a fresh season.
Published:
The FA Women’s Super League is raring to go on a fresh platform with a slate of fixtures live on TV throughout 2021/22.
Chelsea won their fourth title earlier this year but will face a renewed challenge to their supremacy from the likes of Manchester City who finished just two points shy of the ultimate champions.
Arsenal and Manchester United trailed them and will both hope to get closer to the title race in 2021/22 while Leicester have been promoted to the top flight for this season after winning the Championship.
Fans have more access to games than ever before with the women’s game growing and officials hoping to draw fans back to stadiums following the lifting of COVID restrictions.
And if you can’t make it to games in person, you’ll be able to watch every moment of the action live in some shape or form via your TV or mobile device.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the FA WSL 2021/22 including Women’s Super League games on TV, dates, times and more.
What channel is the Women’s Super League on?
FA Women’s Super League TV rights have been claimed by Sky Sports in a multi-year deal that has come as a major financial boost for FA WSL clubs.
The game grew under the eye of BT Sport over the past few seasons, but Sky Sports have won the rights and will broadcast two live games every week on its key platforms.
You can watch WSL games live on Sky Sports Football, Premier League and Main Event throughout the season.
You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.
Alternatively, Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch matches via NOW without signing up to a contract.
FA WSL fixtures 2021/22
All UK time.
Friday 3rd September
Man Utd Women v Reading Women (7:45pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Saturday 4th September
Aston Villa Women v Leicester City Women (12:30pm) The FA Player
Everton Women v Man City Women (1:30pm) BBC One / BBC iPlayer
Tottenham Hotspur Women v Birmingham City Women (3pm) The FA Player
Sunday 5th September
Arsenal Women v Chelsea Women (12:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Brighton & Hove Albion Women v West Ham United Women (2pm) The FA Player
Saturday 11th September
West Ham United Women v Aston Villa Women (11:30am) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event
Sunday 12th September
Chelsea Women v Everton Women (12:30pm) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
Birmingham City Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women (2pm) The FA Player
Leicester City Women v Man Utd Women (2pm) The FA Player
Reading Women v Arsenal Women (2pm) The FA Player
Man City Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women (6:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event
Saturday 25th September
Everton Women v Birmingham City Women (11:30am) Sky Sports Premier League
Sunday 26th September
Man Utd Women v Chelsea Women (12:30pm) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Aston Villa Women (2pm) The FA Player
Tottenham Hotspur Women v Reading Women (2pm) The FA Player
West Ham United Women v Leicester City Women (3pm) The FA Player
Arsenal Women v Man City Women (6:45pm) Sky Sports Football
Saturday 2nd October
Chelsea Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women (11:30am) Sky Sports Premier League
Sunday 3rd October
Aston Villa Women v Arsenal Women (12:30pm) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
Leicester City Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women (2pm) The FA Player
Man City Women v West Ham United Women (2pm) The FA Player
Reading Women v Everton Women (2pm) The FA Player
Birmingham City Women v Man Utd Women (6:45pm) Sky Sports Football
Saturday 9th October
Man Utd Women v Man City Women (1:30pm) BBC One / BBC iPlayer
Sunday 10th October
Chelsea Women v Leicester City Women (12:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women (2pm) The FA Player
Reading Women v Aston Villa Women (2pm) The FA Player
Arsenal Women v Everton Women (3pm) Sky Sports Premier League
West Ham United Women v Birmingham City Women (3pm) The FA Player
Further games to be announced on TV.
