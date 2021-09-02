FA WSL fixtures on TV 2021/22: How to watch Women’s Super League

The FA Women’s Super League is raring to go on a fresh platform with a slate of fixtures live on TV throughout 2021/22.

Chelsea won their fourth title earlier this year but will face a renewed challenge to their supremacy from the likes of Manchester City who finished just two points shy of the ultimate champions.

Arsenal and Manchester United trailed them and will both hope to get closer to the title race in 2021/22 while Leicester have been promoted to the top flight for this season after winning the Championship.

Fans have more access to games than ever before with the women’s game growing and officials hoping to draw fans back to stadiums following the lifting of COVID restrictions.

And if you can’t make it to games in person, you’ll be able to watch every moment of the action live in some shape or form via your TV or mobile device.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the FA WSL 2021/22 including Women’s Super League games on TV, dates, times and more.

What channel is the Women’s Super League on?

FA Women’s Super League TV rights have been claimed by Sky Sports in a multi-year deal that has come as a major financial boost for FA WSL clubs.

The game grew under the eye of BT Sport over the past few seasons, but Sky Sports have won the rights and will broadcast two live games every week on its key platforms.

You can watch WSL games live on Sky Sports Football, Premier League and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Alternatively, Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch matches via NOW without signing up to a contract.

FA WSL fixtures 2021/22

All UK time.

Friday 3rd September

Man Utd Women v Reading Women (7:45pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Saturday 4th September

Aston Villa Women v Leicester City Women (12:30pm) The FA Player

Everton Women v Man City Women (1:30pm) BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Tottenham Hotspur Women v Birmingham City Women (3pm) The FA Player

Sunday 5th September

Arsenal Women v Chelsea Women (12:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Brighton & Hove Albion Women v West Ham United Women (2pm) The FA Player

Saturday 11th September

West Ham United Women v Aston Villa Women (11:30am) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Sunday 12th September

Chelsea Women v Everton Women (12:30pm) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

Birmingham City Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women (2pm) The FA Player

Leicester City Women v Man Utd Women (2pm) The FA Player

Reading Women v Arsenal Women (2pm) The FA Player

Man City Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women (6:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Saturday 25th September

Everton Women v Birmingham City Women (11:30am) Sky Sports Premier League

Sunday 26th September

Man Utd Women v Chelsea Women (12:30pm) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Aston Villa Women (2pm) The FA Player

Tottenham Hotspur Women v Reading Women (2pm) The FA Player

West Ham United Women v Leicester City Women (3pm) The FA Player

Arsenal Women v Man City Women (6:45pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 2nd October

Chelsea Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women (11:30am) Sky Sports Premier League

Sunday 3rd October

Aston Villa Women v Arsenal Women (12:30pm) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

Leicester City Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women (2pm) The FA Player

Man City Women v West Ham United Women (2pm) The FA Player

Reading Women v Everton Women (2pm) The FA Player

Birmingham City Women v Man Utd Women (6:45pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 9th October

Man Utd Women v Man City Women (1:30pm) BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Sunday 10th October

Chelsea Women v Leicester City Women (12:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League

Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women (2pm) The FA Player

Reading Women v Aston Villa Women (2pm) The FA Player

Arsenal Women v Everton Women (3pm) Sky Sports Premier League

West Ham United Women v Birmingham City Women (3pm) The FA Player

Further games to be announced on TV.

